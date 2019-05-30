NAVFAC Mid-Atlantic holds Chesapeake job fair, seeks to fill hundreds of positions

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – Naval Facilities Engineering Command (NAVFAC) Mid-Atlantic will host a career fair Saturday in an effort to recruit and fill hundreds of vacancies at local bases.

According to a release by NAVFAC, positions at Naval Station Norfolk, Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story, Naval Air Station Oceana, Norfolk Naval Shipyard and Naval Weapons Station Yorktown will be available at the job fair.

Applicants may also apply for opportunities in Kittery, Maine; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania; Newport, Rhode Island; New London, Connecticut; Great Lakes, Illinois; Earle, New Jersey; Crane, Indiana; Havelock, North Carolina; Jacksonville, North Carolina; Albany, Georgia; Parris Island, South Carolina; and Beaufort, South Carolina.

NAVFAC Mid-Atlantic will use direct-hire authority from the Office of Personnel Management to fill Department of Defense vacancies quickly. Qualified candidates can receive on-the-spot offers the day of the job fair and be working within weeks.

Positions available include:

  • Engineers (electrical, mechanical, civil/structural, fire protection and environmental)
  • Construction managers
  • Engineering technicians
  • Financial management analysts
  • Electricians and high-voltage electricians
  • Air conditioning equipment mechanics
  • Maintenance echanics
  • Pipefitters and plumbers
  • Crane operators
  • Riggers
  • High-voltage electrical workers
  • Heavy mobile equipment mechanics
  • Boiler plant workers
  • Trade apprentices

NAVFAC Mid-Atlantic representatives are looking for local students, alumni, veterans and other qualified candidates to discuss career opportunities.

Applicants are encouraged to submit their resumes ahead of the event to NAVFAC_MLHRO@navy.mil. NAVFAC recommends that applicants bring additional copies of their resume, as well as transcripts, professional licenses and certifications, to the job fair.

The fair will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Chesapeake Conference Center, located at 700 Conference Center Drive.

