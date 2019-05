WILLIAMSBURG, Va. – A 33-year-old Richmond man has been arrested after allegedly pulling a knife on a woman in the Italy parking lot at Busch Gardens in Williamsburg.

Officials say that on May 24 around 9 p.m., Philip Boulier pulled the knife on a woman while they were both in an argument, pointing it at her in the process.

Boulier is currently being held at the Virginia Penninsula Regional Jail.

Download the News 3 App for updates on this story.