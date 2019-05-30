× Maddie’s First Warning Forecast: Finally cooler, with severe storms possible

Meteorologist Maddie Kirker’s First Warning Forecast

The extreme heat finally is coming to an end…

It’ll be warm and muggy overnight with a chance of showers and storms early. Otherwise expect partly cloudy skies with lows in the mid 70s.

Cooler air moves in for our Friday but it will come with a greater chance for rain and storms. Temperatures will drop about 10 degrees to the mid 80s with partly cloudy skies and scattered showers/storms (30-40%) for the afternoon and evening. A strong to severe thunderstorm is possible, with gusty winds and heavy downpours our greatest threats.

Highs will continue to drop Saturday with highs closer to normal for this time of year and in the low 80s. Expect partly cloudy skies with scattered showers/storms (30%). We will warm back to the mid 80s on Sunday. Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies Sunday with another round of showers/storms (50%).

Early next week will bring the coolest temperatures of the forecast period with highs Monday and Tuesday in the upper 70s and low 80s. Afternoon storms will be possible both days (30%.)

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium (Oak, Grasses, Hickory)

UV Index: 10 (Very High)

Air Quality: Moderate (Code Yellow)

Mosquitoes: Very High

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

May 30th

1993 Severe Thunderstorm Damage: Central Virginia

Tropical Update

No tropical activity at this time.

