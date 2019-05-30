Elizabeth City man celebrating after $100K lottery win

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. – A local man is celebrating after his pockets are a little fuller.

Last Friday, Robert Covington of Elizabeth City won $100,000 by playing the $300,000,000 Supreme Riches Game in the North Carolina Lottery.

“I saw I had won, and I couldn’t believe it,” Covington told the NC Lottery. “Now I can finally buy a home.”

He purchased the lucky $30 ticket at the Eagle Mart on South Hughes Boulevard in Elizabeth City.

When he scratched to reveal the $100,000 win, he knew he had a long Memorial Day weekend ahead of him.

“I wish I could have gotten here Friday,” he said. “I’ve been excited about this all weekend!”

Covington claimed his winnings Tuesday at the lottery headquarters in Raleigh. After required state and federal withholdings, he took home $70,759.

He told the lottery he has specific plans on what sort of home he would like to buy.

“I’ve done some carpentry work before,” Covington said. “I’m going to look for a house that I can fix up. My boys also do some carpentry, so we can do it together.”

Ticket sales from instant games like the $300,000,000 Supreme Riches make it possible for the lottery to raise more than $650 million a year for education.

