Diakite’s decision: Mamadi Diakite returning to UVA for senior season

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – A key piece of Virginia’s national title run is returning to campus.

Mamadi Diakite, the big man who hit the historic game-tying shot against Purdue in the Elite Eight, is withdrawing from the NBA Draft and playing his senior season for the Cavaliers.

“I am excited to announce that after testing the waters and getting great exposure and encouraging feedback, I have decided to return to the University of Virginia for my senior year,” Diakite penned in an Instagram post.

The 6’9″ forward averaged 7.4 points per game and four rebounds per game in 2018-19