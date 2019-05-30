Deals for Cyber DAD-Day at Virginia ABC stores

RICHMOND, Va. – On Monday, June 3, Virginia ABC stores will be offering a variety of online-only discounts for Cyber DAD-Day.

Virginia ABC says any pre-tax purchase of $100 or more made on their website will have a 20 percent off discount automatically applied at checkout from 12 a.m. until 11:59 p.m. on June 3.

Online orders can be placed by customers for pickup at any Virginia ABC store of their choosing and orders will be available for pickup within 48 hours of the order being placed.

If a product is being ordered from the warehouse in Richmond and shipped to the store, it will be available for pickup within 14 days, according to Virginia ABC officials.

To learn more, click here.