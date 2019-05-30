Dare Co. one of 18 eastern North Carolina counties under burn ban

RALEIGH, N.C. – The N.C. Forest Service issued a ban Thursday on all open burning and canceled all burning permits for 18 counties in eastern North Carolina.

The reason for the ban is due to increased fire risk, the agency said.

Dare County is one of the local counties under the ban. Below is the full list of counties prohibited from open burning:

Beaufort

Bladen

Brunswick

Carteret

Columbus

Craven

Dare

Duplin

Hyde

Jones

Lenoir

New Hanover

Onslow

Pamlico

Pender

Pitt

Tyrrell

Washington

The ban is in effect from 5 p.m. Thursday and will remain in place until further notice. The N.C. Forest Service will continue to monitor conditions.

Under North Carolina law, the ban prohibits all open burning in the affected counties, regardless of whether a permit was issued. The issuance of any new permits has also been suspended until the ban is lifted.

Violating the ban will result in a $100 fine plus $180 court costs. The person responsible for setting a fire may be liable for reimbursing the N.C. Forest Service for any expenses related to extinguishing it.

“The dry weather conditions these last few weeks, plus the potential for an increase in human-caused wildfires in the region, makes this ban on open burning necessary,” said Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler. “During the month of May, there have been 355 wildfires statewide, covering 1,348 acres. This burn ban is a proactive step to protect lives and property by preventing human-caused wildfires.”

Local fire departments and law enforcement officers are assisting the N.C. Forest Service in enforcing the ban.

