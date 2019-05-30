× Alabama infant recovering after being forgotten in car for 12 hours

MOBILE, Ala. – A 4-month-old boy is recovering after being forgotten in a car for 12 hours over the weekend, WPMI reported.

A man reportedly spotted the baby as he went out to his own car Sunday morning before church.

He told WPMI seeing the baby almost made him cry; he broke a car window with his elbow to rescue the boy.

Another man said the baby was “turning purple,” sweating through his clothes and unable to cry.

Police told WPMI the boy’s father was supposed to be watching him but had forgotten him in the car at about 10 p.m. the night before.