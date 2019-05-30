75-year-old man dies in Isle of Wight Co. crash

ISLE OF WIGHT Co., Va. – Virginia State Police is investigating an Isle of Wight crash that left 75-year-old Loius M. Zaborsky II dead on May 26.

Officials say Zaborsky was traveling eastbound on Route 460 around 1:30 p.m. when the 2015 Route 460, when the 2015 Toyota Sienna he was driving crossed the center line and ran off the left side of the highway. The Toyota struck a mailbox and fence before coming to rest in a ditch.

Zaborsky died from his injuries after he was transported to Sentara Obici Hospital in Suffolk.

The man from Prince George County was reportedly wearing a seat belt. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.