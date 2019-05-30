52 Virginia Beach elementary schools to have full-day kindergarten this fall

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – During Tuesday’s school board meeting, the School Board of the City of Virginia Beach approved full-day kindergarten for almost all its schools, beginning this coming school year.

All but three Virginia Beach elementary schools will have full-day kindergarten this fall. John B. Dey, Hermitage and Thoroughgood, which are still undergoing construction, are scheduled to add full-day kindergarten for the 2020 school year.

VBCPS began the process of transitioning all its elementary schools from half-day to full-day kindergarten models in 2017. This new implementation means the plan is ahead of schedule.

Parents of rising kindergarteners should expect to receive communication from school principals in the coming weeks about the program, school hours and student schedules.

For information about student registration, visit the kindergarten webpage here.

