Wednesday’s First Warning Forecast: Near record heat today

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Another day of extreme heat… Temperatures will climb to the mid and upper 90s this afternoon, almost 20 degrees above normal for this time of year. Today’s high temperature will be very close to our record highs for this date. Expect mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies today. Most of the day will be dry but an isolated shower/storm (20%) is possible later this evening to tonight.

Thursday will be another hot day with highs in the mid 90s and afternoon heat index values in the upper 90s. We will see mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies again tomorrow. Scattered showers/storms (30%) are possible Thursday night.

Temperatures will drop about 10 degrees to the mid 80s on Friday with lower humidity. Expect partly cloudy skies with an isolated shower/storm (20%) in the afternoon and scattered showers/storms (30%) Friday night.

We are tracking an area of low pressure along the Carolina coast for this weekend. We will see a mix of clouds on Saturday with scattered showers and storms (50%). More sunshine will mix in on Sunday but scattered showers/storms (30%) are still possible. Highs will remain in the mid 80s this weekend.

Today: A Few Clouds, Hot. Highs in the mid to upper 90s. Winds: W 5-15

Tonight: Partly Cloudy, Isolated Shower/Storm. Lows in the mid 70s. Winds: W 5-10

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy, PM Scattered Showers/Storms. Highs in the mid 90s. Winds: W/SW 5-15

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium (Oak, Grasses, Hickory)

UV Index: 10 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Very High

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

May 29th

1973 F1 Tornado: Bertie Co, Chowan Co, F0 Tornado: Hertford Co

1984 F2 Tornado: Chesapeake

Tropical Update

No tropical activity at this time.

