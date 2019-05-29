Wall Street Journal: White House wanted USS John McCain ‘out of sight’ during President Trump’s Japan visit

A recent report reveals President Donald Trump wanted the USS John McCain “out of sight” during his recent trip to Japan.

The White House wanted the Navy to move the warship ahead of the president’s visit last week, according to Rebecca Ballhaus and Gordon Lubold of the Wall Street Journal.

NEW: The White House wanted the USS John McCain “out of sight” for Trump’s visit to Japan. A tarp was hung over the ship’s name ahead of the trip, and sailors—who wear caps bearing the ship’s name—were given the day off for Trump’s visit. w/@gluboldhttps://t.co/6ugPceCOre pic.twitter.com/KuIoWJK5Kt — Rebecca Ballhaus (@rebeccaballhaus) May 29, 2019

According to the directive, the ship needed to be out of sight. The WSJ’s report says a tarp was hung over the ship’s name and Sailors, who wear caps emblazoned with the ship’s name, were given the day off ahead of the president’s visit.

On Memorial Day, the president spoke aboard the USS Wasp, which is stationed along with the McCain.

The White House didn’t answer questions about the reason for the directive, but President Trump and the late Sen. McCain had butted heads numerous times.

The president denied the report Wednesday night, stating he “was not informed about anything having to do with” the McCain and saying he enjoyed his time with members of the military in Japan.