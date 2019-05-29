UVA basketball picks up Sam Hauser, talented transfer from Marquette

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – UVA basketball added a grad transfer to its roster.

Marquette’s Sam Hauser announced on Twitter that he will be joining the Wahoos, giving the 2019 National Champions one more scholarship player going into the 2019-2020 season.

“I’d like to thank Coach Bennett and his staff for this unbelievable opportunity. I can’t wait to finish my college career in Charlottesville,” said Hauser.

The 6-8 swingman was All-Big East Second Team last season and earned Marquette basketball’s Most Valuable Player Award.

In his three seasons with Marquette, Hauser averaged 12.7 points. He also played over 30 games in each of his three seasons with the Golden Eagles.

Hauser first announced his intentions to transfer from Marquette on April 15.

“Again, thank you to Marquette University for helping me represent them in a positive way the past 3 years,” added Hauser in his statement.

During the 2019-2020 season, UVA’s ACC schedule consists of playing Boston College, Florida State, Louisville, North Carolina, Syracuse and Virginia Tech in home-and-home matchups. UVA will host Clemson, Duke, NC State and Notre Dame. The Cavaliers will travel to Georgia Tech, Miami, Pitt and Wake Forest, according to the school’s athletic department.