Police: Massive search leads to arrest after man fought Norfolk deputies at city building

NORFOLK, Va. - Police have arrested a man -- following a massive search -- who was reportedly part of an altercation with two Norfolk Sheriff's Deputies, which included a firearm being discharged and a suspicious package being left at a city building.

Police say that around 2:30 a.m., the two deputies were attempting to speak with the man who was acting suspiciously inside the Public Safety building located at 811 E. City Hall Avenue when a fight broke out between the three.

After a weapon was reportedly fired by a deputy, the man allegedly fled the scene. The man is most likely in his 40's and was wearing a blue shirt with dark-colored cargo shorts.

No injuries have been reported at this time and police say this is still an active investigation. A bomb squad responded to check a bag left by the suspect inside the Public Safety building.

An employee of a downtown hotel reported police walking through lobbies, searching for the man earlier Wednesday morning. Dozens of officers in vehicles strategically placed at intersections between Waterside and Boush Street could be seen around 3:30 a.m.

The operation by police is even impacting Hampton Roads Transits operation in downtown Norfolk.

The Tide service has been temporarily suspended from Ft Norfolk/ EVMC to Harbor Park due to heavy Police activity in Downtown Norfolk. Buses will run from Ft Norfolk to NSU Station, but not be able to stop at any stations in the Downtown Norfolk area, according to Hampton Roads Transit.

