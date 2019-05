NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Police in Newport News are investigating after a 19-year-old man was shot around 3:40 a.m. Wednesday morning.

According to officials, the shooting was in the 500 block of Viking Drive and the man suffered non-life threatening injuries that he was transported to a hospital in the area for his injuries.

Police say they are still investigating the shooting and do not have any suspect information at this time.

