Norfolk Police search for person following incident at city building

NORFOLK, Va. – Police have a large presence in downtown Norfolk Wednesday morning as they look for a person.

Police have not released many details, but are saying that they are “looking for someone.” And an employee of a downtown hotel report police walking through lobbies, searching.

Police have confirmed that the search is not for an inmate and involves an incident that occurred inside a city Public Safety building.

Dozens of officers in vehicles strategically placed at intersections between Waterside and Boush Street could be seen around 3:30 a.m.

The operation by police is evening impacting Hampton Roads Transits operation in downtown Norfolk.

The Tide service has been temporarily suspended from Ft Norfolk/ EVMC to Harbor Park due to heavy Police activity in Downtown Norfolk. Buses will run from Ft Norfolk to NSU Station, but not be able to stop at any stations in the Downtown Norfolk area, according to Hampton Roads Transit.

News 3 is working to learn more information and why there is such a large police presence.

