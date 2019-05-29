Norfolk implementing ‘Know Your Zone’ program, emergency evacuation information

NORFOLK, Va. – The City of Norfolk is implementing the Virginia Department of Emergency Management’s Know Your Zone program.

The Norfolk Department of Emergency Preparedness and Response will be in several parts of Norfolk around 1 p.m., placing ‘Know Your Zone’ sidewalk decals in order to spread the word.

The departments Facebook post stated they’d be in Downtown Norfolk, Ghent, the Railroad District, Park Place, Colonial Place, North Colley and Larchmont Edgewater Civic League.

Know Your Zone serves roughly 1.25 million residents who live in Coastal Virginia, the region of the state most vulnerable to hurricanes and other tropical storms, according to their website.

Whether the decision is voluntary or mandatory, Norfolk officials want to inform you on the best course of action in the case of an emergency.

Mandatory Evacuations mean that you must evacuate. If you choose to stay in the area, you do so at your own risk. Officials ask that you keep in mind emergency responders may or may not be able to get to you due to the conditions at the time.

A Voluntary Evacuation means that a citizen can choose to leave at any time or when they feel it is necessary.

Steps you can take now, according to the City of Norfolk: