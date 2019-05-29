Man arrested after domestic-related tactical situation in Newport News

Posted 8:56 pm, May 29, 2019, by , Updated at 09:14PM, May 29, 2019

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – A man has been arrested after a tactical situation in the 600 block of Stoney Creek Lane Wednesday night.

The call came in at 6:46 p.m.

Once officers arrived on scene, they found a 21-year-old woman with non-life-threatening injuries. She told them a 24-year-old man she knows physically assaulted her and was still inside the building.

Police initially said the suspect refused to come outside, but he was taken to custody without incident around 9:15 p.m.

The TAC team also responded to the scene.

This story will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.

Stay with News 3 for updates. 

Google Map for coordinates 37.142436 by -76.520323.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.