Man arrested after domestic-related tactical situation in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – A man has been arrested after a tactical situation in the 600 block of Stoney Creek Lane Wednesday night.

The call came in at 6:46 p.m.

Once officers arrived on scene, they found a 21-year-old woman with non-life-threatening injuries. She told them a 24-year-old man she knows physically assaulted her and was still inside the building.

Police initially said the suspect refused to come outside, but he was taken to custody without incident around 9:15 p.m.

The TAC team also responded to the scene.

