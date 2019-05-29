Marijuana laws in the Commonwealth of Virginia on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Marijuana laws are constantly evolving on federal and state levels and it can be difficult to stay in the know when it comes to the facts in Virginia.

Dave Cardon from Cardon Law breaks down the penalties for possessing marijuana and THC oil and discusses how people with certain medical conditions can become a certified THC-A oil user.

Online Resources:
Virginia Department of Health Professions Regarding Cannabidiol (CBD) oil and THC-A oil
VDHP Database of Licensed Physicians

Cardon Law
Cardonlaw.net
(757) 620-DAVE (3283)

