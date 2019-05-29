Man dies after motorcycle crash in Dare County

DARE Co., N.C. – A motorcycle crash on US-264 near Stumpy Point left a man dead early Wednesday morning.

North Carolina State Police say the crash happened around 6 a.m.

Authorities say the motorcyclist, identified as 31-year-old Issac Gibbs of Wanchese, North Carolina, was traveling eastbound on US-264 when he lost control and hit a guard rail on the right side of the highway.

It is not known if speed or alcohol was a factor in the crash, which is still under investigation.

