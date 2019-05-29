× Maddie’s First Warning Forecast

Meteorologist Maddie Kirker’s First Warning Forecast

Partly cloudy, warm and muggy overnight with lows in the mid 70s and a light wind. Only an isolated shower or storm will be possible.

Hot and near record breaking once again Thursday with highs in the mid 90s and afternoon heat index values in the upper 90s to low 100s. We will see mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies again with scattered showers/storms possible overnight.

The last day of the week will bring a little bit of relief. Temperatures will drop about 10 degrees to the mid 80s on Friday with lower humidity. Expect partly cloudy skies with an isolated shower/storm (20%) in the afternoon and scattered showers/storms (30%) Friday night.

Cooler and closer to normal temperatures will make a comeback over the weekend. We are tracking an area of low pressure along the Carolina coast that will help increase rain chances and bring down temperatures. Sky coverage Saturday will be partly cloudy and there will be scattered showers and storms (50%). More sunshine will mix in on Sunday but scattered showers/storms (30%) are still possible. Highs will remain in the mid 80s this weekend.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium (Oak, Grasses, Hickory)

UV Index: 10 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Very High

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

May 29th

1973 F1 Tornado: Bertie Co, Chowan Co, F0 Tornado: Hertford Co

1984 F2 Tornado: Chesapeake

Tropical Update

No tropical activity at this time.

