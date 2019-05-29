Island lowered onto Kennedy aircraft carrier marking major milestone for construction

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – A special ceremony was held Tuesday to mark a major milestone in the construction of the Navy’s newest aircraft carrier.

Newport News Shipbuilding celebrated the lifting and placement of the multi-story island onto the flight deck of the carrier John F. Kennedy (CVN 79) currently under construction at the shipyard.

The island is the operations command center for the aircraft carrier. The Kennedy is the second in the new Ford-class of carriers, where the island has been completely redesigned from previous Nimitz-class carriers. It is 140 feet further aft and three feet further outboard than the Nimitz-class carriers.

CVN-79 is the second aircraft carrier in the Navy to be named for former President John F. Kennedy. The first, the conventionally powered CV-67, served from 1968 to 2007. It was the last conventionally powered carrier built for the Navy.

The island placing ceremony is falling on a significant date for Kennedy: Wednesday would have been the 35th President’s 102nd birthday. His daughter, Caroline, is serving as sponsor for CVN-79.

During the ceremony, each speaker placed a special memento under the island to ensure ‘safe passage and good luck,’ in a tradition that dates back to ancient Rome. The items will later be permanently welded into the ship.