FBI forensic accountants speaks exclusively to News 3 about fighting crime

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Solving crimes takes a lot of work from all different angles. News 3 spoke exclusively to two forensic accountants to learn more about what they do and how they keep the public safe.

Daniel Booth and Adrienne Lewis are both forensic accountants with the FBI.

“Most crimes are motivated by or facilitated by money,” said Booth.

“We follow the money,” said Lewis.

They’re professional staff with the FBI who work with special agents to solve all types of crimes.

“We put together financial profiles on people or groups and share that with our case agent partners, prosecutors, and the information could be used in court to testify,” said Lewis.

Financial records are part of all kinds of federal investigations, and the FBI frequently gets search warrants for bank accounts and financial records.

“The forensic accounting started in 1931 when the IRS and the FBI came together to convict Al Capone,” said Lewis.

Booth said looking at numbers has been a passion for him since childhood.

“As a kid, I’ve always been interested in numbers. I know it’s corny, but the backs of baseball cards - things like that. I always checked the paper to see who had more home-runs and all the different numbers.”

Forensic accountants say they look at bank records, money, numbers and different accounts.

“We examine the relationships between people and money,” said Booth.

Forensic accountants are positions within the FBI that you might not think about, but leaders with the FBI say they are vital to the operation and investigations.

"Every day is different, which is why I like working here," said

They are working to keep America safe from criminal activity and national security matters - one dollar and transaction at a time.

