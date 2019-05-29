Coast Guard conducts 49 search and rescue cases over Memorial Day weekend

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – As the summer boating season kicked into gear over the Memorial Day weekend, Coast Guard units from New Jersey to North Carolina responded to many maritime emergencies.

On May 25, 26 and 27, units across the Mid-Atlantic conducted 49 search and rescue cases, saved 64 lives and $738,050 in property.

“If there is one thing the cases over this weekend underlined, it’s the necessity of getting your vessel safety examination done before you take your boat out on the water,” said Michelle Thornton, commodore of the Coast Guard’s 5th District Southern Auxiliary Region. “Vessel examinations can help identify issues that could become a problem in the future, so you can correct them before they put you in a potentially life-threatening situation.”

Information from the 2017 Recreational Boating Statistics: