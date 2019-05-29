Children’s sleep sacks recalled by Gildan due to violation of flammability standard

WASHINGTON – The clothing company Gildan is recalling its children’s sleep sacks sold exclusively at AmericanApparel.com.

The United States Consumer Product Safety Commission says that the recall is because the product is in violation of the federal flammability standard for children’s sleepwear, posing a risk of burn injuries to children.

The recall went into place on May 28, 2019, and about 10,600 units were sold in the U.S.

The product was sold online at http://www.americanapparel.com from January 2018 through January 2019 for between $15 and $20.

