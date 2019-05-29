Announcing the winner of a Carnival cruise on Coast Live

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - It's time to announce the winner in the Coast Live Cruise Giveaway. Kirk Neal from Carnival Cruises gives us details on what to expect aboard the newly rechristened Carnival Sunrise out of Norfolk, and we surprise our randomly drawn winner with the big news.

Congratulations to Jennie Overstreet from Matthews County who will be sailing off on the seas thanks to Carnival and Coast Live.

Four other daily finalists will receive $50 gift cards: Benjamin from Newport News, Pamela from Suffolk, Kevin from Chesapeake and Linda from Virginia Beach.

Congratulations to all and thank you for watching.

Presented by

Carnival Cruises

www.carnival.com