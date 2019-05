CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Two people have been displaced after a fire in Chesapeake.

The fire was in the 400 block of Plummer Lane and firefighters responded around 1 a.m. to the Deep Creek section of the city.

Officials say firefighters arrived to find smoke and flames coming from a one-story home.

The fire was brought under control just after 2 a.m. and the cause of the blaze is still being investigated.

There were no injuries reported and the residents are staying with family, according to officials.

Download the News 3 App for updates on this story.