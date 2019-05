VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – A vehicle accident involving a school bus at Independence Blvd and Jericho Road took place on Tuesday.

The call for the incident came in around 8:11 a.m.

21 Old Donation School students were on board during the crash but no one was injured on the bus. The driver of the vehicle does have injuries.

The school is currently contacting parents and a replacement bus has been sent to transport the students to school.