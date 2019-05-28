Twitter battle breaks out over name, best flavor of popular summer treat

Otter Pops? Freeze Pops? Zooper Doopers?
The question, posed by a Twitter user last week, has gone viral with all kinds of hilarious answers.
The tweet, posted May 25, asked: “It’s dead summer, your mom comes home from the store with THESE. what do u call these and what is the best color?”
Twitter quickly responded. The tweet Tuesday morning had 2,636 retweets and over 22,000 likes.
Check it out:
Likewise, there was much debate over the best color/flavor: