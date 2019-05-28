× Tuesday’s First Warning Forecast: Extreme heat through midweek

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Several days of extreme heat… Highs will climb to the low and mid 90s today, about 15 degrees above normal for this time of year. With the humidity it will feel more like the mid to upper 90s this afternoon. We will see partly cloudy skies today with an isolated shower/storm possible. The biggest chance for rain/storms will be on the Eastern Shore, Northern Neck, and Middle Peninsula.

Extreme heat will continue through mid-week. Highs will return to the mid 90s for Wednesday and Thursday. Afternoon heat index values will reach the upper 90s both days. We will see a mix of mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with a pop-up shower/storm possible.

Temperatures will drop to near 90 on Friday and into the mid 80s this weekend. We are tracking a cold front for the end the work week and start of the weekend that will bring us a bigger chance for showers and storms.

Today: Partly Cloudy, Isolated Shower/Storm. Highs in the mid 90s. Winds: S 5-15

Tonight: Partly Cloudy, Isolated Shower/Storm. Lows in the low 70s. Winds: SW 5-15

Tomorrow: A Few Clouds, Isolated Shower/Storm. Highs in the mid 90s. Winds: W 5-15

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium (Oak, Grasses, Hickory)

UV Index: 10 (Very High)

Air Quality: Moderate (Code Yellow)

Mosquitoes: Very High

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

May 28th

1973 F1 Tornado: Suffolk

1986 F3 Tornado: Gates Co, F2 Tornado: Bertie Co, Hertford Co, Chowan Co, Perquimans Co

Tropical Update

No tropical activity at this time.

