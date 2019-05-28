× Records indicate rape victim had gun put to her head and later fought back by biting during the attack

Norfolk, Va – Two men are accused of raping a minor in Norfolk and court documents reveal the victim allegedly fought back by biting.

One of the suspects remains held in jail while the other is at large, according to police.

19-yearold Taeshawn Key is being held in the Norfolk Jail on 10 charges including rape, abduction and use of a firearm to commit a felony.

Key was arrested on April 4th.

Court records state a woman brought her daughter to the emergency room after a sexual assault that allegedly happened on February 15th.

It states the victim knew the two males by first name and they came to her house.

Records indicate they allegedly pulled out handguns and held them to her head, forcing her to remove her clothing.

It states they both raped the girl but stopped when she resisted by biting.

Police used social media to track down the suspects.

Tyquan Charles is the second suspect and currently a fugitive, according to police.

It’s unclear if the suspects suffered any injuries during the incident.

Key has court on June 18th.

He declined an interview with News 3 from jail.