Previewing the Keystone Truck and Tractor Museum on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - The 50 Days of LOVE in the Best PART of Virginia continues with a special exhibit at Keystone Truck & Tractor Museum, where 170 perfectly-stored antique tractors are on display.

Martha Burton from Petersburg Area Regional Tourism takes us on a tour of the museum and shares some of the most exciting items on display including an 1969 RV and ten very rare John Deere tractor models.

