Portsmouth Police searching for 71-year-old man with dementia

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – Detectives with the Portsmouth Police Department’s Special Victims Unit are asking the public’s help in finding a man who went missing Tuesday.

Haywood D. Gurganus

Authorities say 71-year-old Haywood D. Gurganus was last seen at his home in the 4100 block of Clifford Street at 2 p.m. No one has seen or heard from him since.

Detectives are concerned for his well-being because Gurganus is said to suffer from dementia.

Gurganus is described as a white man who is approximately 6’1″ tall and weighs 200 pounds. He has sandy-colored hair, blue eyes and a goatee. He was last seen wearing a black shirt, blue jeans and white tennis shoes.

Anyone who has seen Gurganus or knows of his whereabouts is asked to call the Portsmouth Police Department immediately at (757) 393-5300 or call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887).

