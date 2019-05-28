Portsmouth Police Officer arrested for rape and abduction charges

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – A police officer was arrested Monday for charges of rape and one count of abduction.

Detectives with the Portsmouth Police Department Special Victims Unit were made aware of allegations that a Portsmouth Police Officer had acted ‘inappropriately’ while on duty.

An investigation lead to detectives developing probable cause to arrest the officer, 27-year-old Cleshaun A. Cox.

Cox was taken into custody at around 2 a.m. on Tuesday, and was charged with one count of rape and one count of abduction. He was then turned over to the Portsmouth Sheriff’s Office.

Cox has been with the police department for just over a year. Police say no additional information is being released about the case as it is an ongoing investigation that is sensitive in nature.

As in any criminal case involving a law enforcement officer in the City of Portsmouth, the department’s Professional Standards Bureau will be conducting a separate internal investigation in addition to the criminal investigation currently being handled by the Criminal Investigations Division.