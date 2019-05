PORTSMOUTH, Va. – Detectives with the Portsmouth Police Department has located a missing man who was in need of help.

Authorities say 71-year-old Haywood D. Gurganus was located after last been seen at his home in the 4100 block of Clifford Street at 2 p.m.

Detectives were concerned about Gurganus’s well-being because he suffers from dementia.

Police thanked the public in helping find Gurganus.

Download the News 3 app for updates.