Police investigating after officer involved in Suffolk crash

Posted 11:45 am, May 28, 2019, by , Updated at 11:46AM, May 28, 2019

Photo Gallery

Inline

SUFFOLK, Va. – Police are investigating after an officer was involved in a vehicle crash on Sunday.

Around 9:52 p.m., an officer in a police car was traveling eastbound on West Washington Street when a Nissan traveling westbound made a left turn into the path of the vehicle, causing a collision.

The involved police vehicle struck a utility pole following the initial crash.

The driver of the passenger vehicle, 73-year-old Benjamin Franklin Case, Jr., wasn’t wearing a seat belt. He received emergency medical assessment and treatment on scene and then ground transported to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The involved officer sustained a minor injury but did not require medical transport. The accident investigation remains ongoing at this time.

Google Map for coordinates 36.729620 by -76.588776.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.