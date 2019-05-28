Police investigating after officer involved in Suffolk crash

SUFFOLK, Va. – Police are investigating after an officer was involved in a vehicle crash on Sunday.

Around 9:52 p.m., an officer in a police car was traveling eastbound on West Washington Street when a Nissan traveling westbound made a left turn into the path of the vehicle, causing a collision.

The involved police vehicle struck a utility pole following the initial crash.

The driver of the passenger vehicle, 73-year-old Benjamin Franklin Case, Jr., wasn’t wearing a seat belt. He received emergency medical assessment and treatment on scene and then ground transported to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The involved officer sustained a minor injury but did not require medical transport. The accident investigation remains ongoing at this time.