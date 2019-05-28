Police investigating after man shot during Hampton home invasion

HAMPTON, Va. – Police are investigating after a man was shot during a home invasion on Monday.

Around 5 a.m., officials received a call in reference to a home invasion and shooting that occurred in the 1300 Block of West Avenue.

An investigation revealed that the residents of the home were awoken when two armed men entered the home demanding money.

A physical altercation ensued and during the altercation one of the suspects shot a male resident before fleeing the home. The victim sustained non-life threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital.

The motive and circumstances surrounding this incident remain under investigation and there is no suspect information at this time.

If you or anyone you know has information that will assist police, they are encouraged to contact the Hampton Police Division at (757)–727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP.