New escape room comes to NC Aquarium, will benefit sea turtles

MANTEO, N.C. – The North Carolina Aquarium on Roanoke Island has introduced a new escape room experience that will benefit sea turtles!

The Adventure is a pirate-ship themed escape experience for aquarium guests to explore. Tickets are $15 per person along with regular aquarium admission, and there is a good cause for participating; five dollars of every ticket sold will go to help turtles in the aquarium’s Sea Turtle Assistance and Rehabilitation (STAR) Center.

The escape experience is set for families and is kid-friendly. A knowledgeable pirate is always on hand to provide clues if needed. The experience takes around 45 minutes, and spots will be booked every hour beginning at 9 a.m., with the last escape beginning at 4 p.m.

The Adventure will be open every day through June 18, then on Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays and Mondays through August, except in cases of inclement weather.

“We are so appreciative of the offer and support for the STAR Center,” said the aquarium’s associate director Allen McDowell. “To have a fun addition to the aquarium and add extra support to our conservation mission is a win-win.”

Tickets to The Adventure can be purchased in person or online. Escapes are scheduled on a first-come first-served basis. Tickets to the escape are sold separately from aquarium admission, and children under 5 are free.

The ship can accommodate groups of six to eight people.

For more information about The Adventure and Will You Escape the OBX? LLC, visit this website.