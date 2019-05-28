National Burger Day: Chef Patrick makes a burger that’s sure to get mouths watering

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – Did you know? May 28 is National Burger Day!
One day after chowing down on Memorial Day burgers, we’re back at it celebrating this American staple.
Chef Patrick Evans-Hylton, Owner and Founder of Virginia Eats and Drinks, visited News 3 Tuesday morning to show off the Blue Ribbon Burger, his version of the classic hamburger.
BLUE RIBBON BURGER
- Ground beef that is 80 percent beef and 20 percent fat, flattened into patties that are around 4 inches wide and 3/4 inches thick.
- Place a 1-1/2 inch wide indentation into the center of the patty for a more uniform cook.
- Season with a generous amount of salt and pepper just before placing on the grill.
- Using tongs, grab a clean kitchen towel or paper towel to oil the grill (canola, safflower or sunflower) to prevent sticking.
- Grill over medium-high heat, about 3 minutes per side for a medium-rare burger. Start with indented side up.
- After burger is flipped and cooked for a few minutes, place a thinly-sliced cheese on top and cover with a lid so the cheese evenly melts.
- DO NOT cut into the burger to check if it’s done. Use a meat thermometer instead. A rare burger should read between 120-125 degrees, medium-rare between 130-135, medium-well between 150-155 and well-done between 160-165.
- Remove burgers from the grill and place on a platter. Let rest for 1 minute while you toast the bun.
For directions on preparing the bun and fixings for the Blue Ribbon Burger, click HERE.