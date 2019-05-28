National Burger Day: Chef Patrick makes a burger that’s sure to get mouths watering

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – Did you know? May 28 is National Burger Day!

One day after chowing down on Memorial Day burgers, we’re back at it celebrating this American staple.

Chef Patrick Evans-Hylton, Owner and Founder of Virginia Eats and Drinks, visited News 3 Tuesday morning to show off the Blue Ribbon Burger, his version of the classic hamburger.

BLUE RIBBON BURGER

Ground beef that is 80 percent beef and 20 percent fat, flattened into patties that are around 4 inches wide and 3/4 inches thick.

Place a 1-1/2 inch wide indentation into the center of the patty for a more uniform cook.

Season with a generous amount of salt and pepper just before placing on the grill.

Using tongs, grab a clean kitchen towel or paper towel to oil the grill (canola, safflower or sunflower) to prevent sticking.

Grill over medium-high heat, about 3 minutes per side for a medium-rare burger. Start with indented side up.

After burger is flipped and cooked for a few minutes, place a thinly-sliced cheese on top and cover with a lid so the cheese evenly melts.

DO NOT cut into the burger to check if it’s done. Use a meat thermometer instead. A rare burger should read between 120-125 degrees, medium-rare between 130-135, medium-well between 150-155 and well-done between 160-165.

Remove burgers from the grill and place on a platter. Let rest for 1 minute while you toast the bun.

For directions on preparing the bun and fixings for the Blue Ribbon Burger, click HERE.