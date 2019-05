PORTSMOUTH, Va. – Police have confirmed that a man walked into a local ER with an apparent gunshot wound Monday evening.

Around 11:04 p.m., Mayview Hospital reported that a man who had walked into their facility was suffering from a gunshot wound to his torso.

His injuries did not appear to be life threatening.

A possible crime scene was located in the 600 block of Jefferson Street. There is no further information is available.

