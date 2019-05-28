Man transported to hospital after Norfolk shooting

NORFOLK, Va. – Police are investigating after a man was found suffering from a gunshot wound on Sunday.

Around 7:45 p.m., police responded to the 7900 block of Van Patten Road for a person who was possibly suffering with a gunshot wound.

Officers found a man suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound when they arrived on scene. The victim was transported by medics to a local hospital for treatment.

Detectives continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding this incident.

Anyone with information, is encouraged to call the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888- LOCK-U-UP.