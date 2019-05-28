Man transported to hospital after Norfolk shooting

Posted 11:54 am, May 28, 2019, by

NORFOLK, Va. – Police are investigating after a man was found suffering from a gunshot wound on Sunday.

Around 7:45 p.m., police responded to the 7900 block of Van Patten Road for a person who was possibly suffering with a gunshot wound.

Officers found a man suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound when they arrived on scene. The victim was transported by medics to a local hospital for treatment.

Detectives continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding this incident.

Anyone with information, is encouraged to call the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888- LOCK-U-UP.

Google Map for coordinates 36.916695 by -76.255709.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.