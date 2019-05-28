Man drowns in New Kent Co. lake

NEW KENT Co., Va. – A man is dead after drowning in the Chickahominy Lake in New Kent County on Saturday.

The New Kent Sheriff’s Office says the man was pulled out of the water on Sunday morning after disappearing in the water Saturday night.

Authorities said the incident is being investigated as an accidental drowning.

Reports say the victim went into the water to swim with family and was not able to make it back to the boat. Family members tried to reach him but were unable to.

The victims name has not been released at this time.

