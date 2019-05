Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Brian Williams from Terrapin in Virginia Beach joins us to talk about the restaurant's latest renovations, which include a new charcoal oven, a pasta maker and some delicious additions to the menu.

Plus, bar manager Jordan Bertram prepares "The Duke", a custom cocktail created in honor of two special restaurant guests.

For more information visit www.terrapinvb.com.