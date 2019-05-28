× Maddie’s First Warning Forecast: Hottest day of the year ahead

Meteorologist Maddie Kirker’s First Warning Forecast

Several days of extreme heat…

A warm front will lift northeast of the area overnight giving way to mostly clear skies with mild lows in the 70s.

The dangerous heat continues Wednesday with afternoon temperatures that will challenge all-time records. Highs will soar to the mid and upper 90s with heat index values nearing the 100s. A summer-like storm or two will be possible especially during the late afternoon and evening (25%.)

Thursday will also feature near recording-breaking highs in the upper 90s with heat index values near 100. Relief in the form of rain looks unlikely Thursday with only a few storms possible. We will see a mix of mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies.

Temperatures will drop to the upper 80s on Friday and into the mid 80s this weekend. We are tracking a cold front for the end the work week and start of the weekend that will bring us a bigger chance for showers and storms Friday night through Saturday.

Cooler temperatures will return starting early next week with highs back in the low to mid 80s by Monday.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium (Oak, Grasses, Hickory)

UV Index: 10 (Very High)

Air Quality: Moderate (Code Yellow)

Mosquitoes: Very High

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

May 28th

1973 F1 Tornado: Suffolk

1986 F3 Tornado: Gates Co, F2 Tornado: Bertie Co, Hertford Co, Chowan Co, Perquimans Co

Tropical Update

No tropical activity at this time.

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar

Click here to sign up for email alerts from the First Warning Storm Team.