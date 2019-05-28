James City Co. police invite families to ‘Ice Cream With a Cop’

Posted 8:15 am, May 28, 2019, by

JAMES CITY Co., Va. – Police are inviting local families to join them in Ice Cream With a Cop, a spin-off of Coffee With a Cop, but for the kids!

Ice Cream With a Cop aims to make stronger relationships between local police officers and kids in a fun informal environment.

The event is designed for the police to build trust and friendships within the young community. Each child will receive a free scoop of ice cream!

The event takes place on June 27, 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. at Bruster’s Ice Cream at 5289 John Tyler Highway.

 

Google Map for coordinates 37.258164 by -76.737868.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.