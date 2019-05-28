James City Co. police invite families to ‘Ice Cream With a Cop’

JAMES CITY Co., Va. – Police are inviting local families to join them in Ice Cream With a Cop, a spin-off of Coffee With a Cop, but for the kids!

Ice Cream With a Cop aims to make stronger relationships between local police officers and kids in a fun informal environment.

The event is designed for the police to build trust and friendships within the young community. Each child will receive a free scoop of ice cream!

The event takes place on June 27, 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. at Bruster’s Ice Cream at 5289 John Tyler Highway.