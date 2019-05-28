Infant, three adults injured in Virginia Beach crash

Posted 2:26 pm, May 28, 2019

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Police said an infant and three adults were injured Tuesday in a crash.

The call came in around 12:30 p.m., about a crash in the 600 block of Newtown Road.

A sedan was travelling on Newtown Road when a SUV attempted to cross all lanes of traffic (the SUV was leaving the parking lot, crossing over to Daniel Smith Road).

The SUV was struck by the sedan on the drivers’ side and the Fire Department extricated the driver of the SUV, police said.

Three adults and an infant were transported to local hospitals with non-life threatening injuries.

Police said the driver of the SUV is being cited for failure to yield.

Google Map for coordinates 36.859544 by -76.175292.

