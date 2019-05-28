Hampton Police seek suspect information after woman carjacked at gunpoint

HAMPTON, Va. – Police are investigating after a woman had her vehicle stolen on May 25.

Around 4 a.m., Public Safety Communications received a call in reference to a robbery/carjacking that had just happened in the 1st block of Hollywood Avenue.

Police said their investigation revealed that the victim, a 36-year-old Hampton female, was exiting her vehicle when two unknown suspects approached, displayed a firearm, and demanded her vehicle.

The victim complied and the suspects fled the area in the victim’s Dodge sedan towards Kecoughtan Road. The vehicle was located in Newport News on May 25, 2019.

Police need your help to identify the suspects, the first is described as a light skinned black male and the second is described as a dark skinned black male. There is no further description available at this time.

If you or anyone you know has information contact the Hampton Police Division at 757–727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP. Tipsters can also send an anonymous tip by visiting P3Tips.com.