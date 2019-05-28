× First Warning Forecast: Near-record heat on tap Thursday

The heat is on! Expect a couple more days of near-record heat.

A warm night on tap under clear to partly cloudy skies. Lows in the low and mid 70s.

Another scorcher on tap Wednesday as high pressure remains in control. Temperatures will soar to the mid 90s. We could get close to tying or breaking the record in Norfolk. The record is 97 degrees. We will keep a slight 25 percent chance for an afternoon shower or storm. Otherwise, skies will be clear to partly cloudy. The extreme heat will continue into Thursday. Temperatures will once again soar to the mid 90s. Some inland locations may even reach the upper 90s. These temperatures are well-above normal for the month of May. A disturbance will move through Thursday evening giving us a chance for some isolated showers and storms.

Not as hot, but still unseasonably warm to end the work week. Temperatures will warm to the mid and upper 80s. Better chances for some showers and storms Friday night and Saturday. We’ll see highs in the low and mid 80s on Saturday and Sunday. We’ll have chances for showers and storms both days. Doesn’t look like it’ll be a washout though.

We’ll dry out and will be closer to normal temperatures to start the work week. Expect highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium (Oak, Grasses, Hickory)

UV Index: 10 (Very High)

Air Quality: Moderate (Code Yellow)

Mosquitoes: Very High

Tropical Update

No tropical activity at this time.

Meteorologist April Loveland

