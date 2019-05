Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Fear 2 Freedom is dedicated to providing care to sexual assault victims. Hailey Chohany and Maddie Ammos join us to talk about how the group serves survivors with aftercare kits and events held on college campuses. For more information visit www.fear2freedom.org.

