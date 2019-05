SUFFOLK, Va. – The Suffolk Police Department is investigating a shooting in the 300 block of Kilby Avenue that left a man injured Monday night.

The call came in at 7:11 p.m.

Police say the victim is currently receiving treatment at a local hospital. His injuries are said to be non-life-threatening.

There is no further information. The investigation remains ongoing.

This story will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.

